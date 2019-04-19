Top Influencers: Johannes Bartl

If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Johannes Bartl (@johannesbartl) is a fitness model, fitness coach and actor whose Instagram page has over 2 million followers. Originally from Austria, Bartl's YouTube and Instagram pages are a combination of fitness tips and tutorials, as well as skits that show off his acting chops. He's also vegan and likes to share with his followers how to maintain a full, nutritious diet while eating only plant-based foods.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!