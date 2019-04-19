 


4
Johannes BartlEXPAND
Johannes Bartl
Jan Verborg

Top Influencers: Johannes Bartl

LA Weekly | April 19, 2019 | 4:30pm
AA

Johannes Bartl (@johannesbartl) is a fitness model, fitness coach and actor whose Instagram page has over 2 million followers. Originally from Austria, Bartl's YouTube and Instagram pages are a combination of fitness tips and tutorials, as well as skits that show off his acting chops. He's also vegan and likes to share with his followers how to maintain a full, nutritious diet while eating only plant-based foods.

