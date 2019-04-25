Top Influencers: James Charles

James Charles (@jamescharles) is a You­Tuber and model, known internationally for his makeup tutorials. After starting his channel in 2015, Charles' viral fame rose quickly. In less than a year, at just 17 years old, he became the first male spokesmodel for CoverGirl. Since then, his popularity has only grown. Both his Instagram and his YouTube channel currently boast more than 15 million followers. In 2018, he partnered with Morphe Cosmetics to release his own eyeshadow palette, and he recently did the makeup for Iggy Azalea's music video "Sally Walker."

Charles' commitment to wholeheartedly being himself has been an inspiration to many young people, especially in the queer space, and his makeup work is nothing short of art. Championed by celebrities such as Kylie Jenner and Demi Lovato, Charles, now 19, has created for himself a brand that is so uniquely him, it is impossible to replicate.