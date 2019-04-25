 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
James Charles
James Charles
James Charles

Top Influencers: James Charles

LA Weekly | April 25, 2019 | 5:45pm
AA

James Charles (@jamescharles) is a You­Tuber and model, known internationally for his makeup tutorials. After starting his channel in 2015, Charles' viral fame rose quickly. In less than a year, at just 17 years old, he became the first male spokesmodel for CoverGirl. Since then, his popularity has only grown. Both his Instagram and his YouTube channel currently boast more than 15 million followers. In 2018, he partnered with Morphe Cosmetics to release his own eyeshadow palette, and he recently did the makeup for Iggy Azalea's music video "Sally Walker."

Charles' commitment to wholeheartedly being himself has been an inspiration to many young people, especially in the queer space, and his makeup work is nothing short of art. Championed by celebrities such as Kylie Jenner and Demi Lovato, Charles, now 19, has created for himself a brand that is so uniquely him, it is impossible to replicate.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >