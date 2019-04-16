 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Jake PaulEXPAND
Jake Paul
Bill Stretch

Top Influencers: Jake Paul

LA Weekly | April 16, 2019 | 3:15pm
AA

Jake Paul (@jakepaul) is a YouTube personality who got his start on Vine in 2013 before switching over to YouTube. His YouTube channel, which has more than 18 million subscribers, offers a wide variety of comical videos, including a wide variety of pranks and stunts, as well as music videos for his own original songs.

Paul consistently gives his audience plenty to react to with his over-the-top L.A. lifestyle and high-energy antics. His willingness to takes things to extremes makes him a popular and controversial online sensation. Despite past controversies, there's no denying he has a very large and dedicated fan base that consumes his content and purchases his merchandise. And as controversy typically breeds greater interest, he attracts an audience for just about everything he does, which is why he earned $21.5 million in 2018 and was named the No. 2 highest-paid YouTube personality of that year by Forbes.

Continue Reading

Related Stories

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >