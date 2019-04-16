Top Influencers: Jake Paul

Jake Paul (@jakepaul) is a YouTube personality who got his start on Vine in 2013 before switching over to YouTube. His YouTube channel, which has more than 18 million subscribers, offers a wide variety of comical videos, including a wide variety of pranks and stunts, as well as music videos for his own original songs.

Jake Paul Bill Stretch

Paul consistently gives his audience plenty to react to with his over-the-top L.A. lifestyle and high-energy antics. His willingness to takes things to extremes makes him a popular and controversial online sensation. Despite past controversies, there's no denying he has a very large and dedicated fan base that consumes his content and purchases his merchandise. And as controversy typically breeds greater interest, he attracts an audience for just about everything he does, which is why he earned $21.5 million in 2018 and was named the No. 2 highest-paid YouTube personality of that year by Forbes.