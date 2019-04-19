 


    Herban Planet
Top Influencers: Helen Owen

LA Weekly | April 19, 2019 | 2:00pm
Helen Owen (@helenowen) is an Instagram model and influencer with just over a million followers. An avid traveler, she takes photos around the world, showcasing beautiful locales, as well as many brands that interest her. Owen pairs her Instagram success with her blog, where she shares details of her global adventures, lifestyle advice, travel tips and her style choices.

A graduate of UCLA, Owen has created her own personal lifestyle brand. Her photos create a sense of wanderlust that helps to differentiate her page from many other Instagram influencers. The proof is in the collaborations she has already undertaken with brands including Colgate and Neutrogena.

