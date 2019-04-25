 


Heath Hussar
Heath Hussar
Jack Dytrych

Top Influencers: Heath Hussar

LA Weekly | April 25, 2019 | 6:15pm
Heath Hussar (@heathhussar) is a YouTube and Instagram personality who, like many other, first garnered a following on Vine, gaining over 3.4 million followers on his page that he shared with creative partner Zane Hijazi. Switching over to YouTube, Hussar started posting videos there in 2017.

His videos consist of vlogs about his life, as well as comedic skits and challenge videos. Hussar is a member of the popular “Vlog Squad,” a group of YouTuber friends, with members such as David Dobrick and Liza Koshy, who commonly appear in each others videos. Hussar has well over a million followers across all of his social media platforms, and this year has been nominated for Vlogger of the Year at the Shorty Awards, the awards show dedicated to influencers.

