 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
George Janko
George Janko
George Janko

Top Influencers: George Janko

LA Weekly | April 22, 2019 | 2:30pm
AA

George Janko (@georgejanko) is a YouTuber, actor and recording artist. As a vlogger, he is known for his sketches, challenge and reaction videos, and frequent collaborations with YouTubers Jake Paul and Mark Dohner. As an actor, he has recently had guest roles in shows including Overthinking With Kat & June and Andi Mack.

With over 2 million Instagram followers and a million YouTube subscribers, Janko also uses his pages to show off his singer-songwriter talents; he started putting out original music and music videos in 2016. His latest single, "Don't Want to Leave," came out last month.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >