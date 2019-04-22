Top Influencers: George Janko

George Janko (@georgejanko) is a YouTuber, actor and recording artist. As a vlogger, he is known for his sketches, challenge and reaction videos, and frequent collaborations with YouTubers Jake Paul and Mark Dohner. As an actor, he has recently had guest roles in shows including Overthinking With Kat & June and Andi Mack.

With over 2 million Instagram followers and a million YouTube subscribers, Janko also uses his pages to show off his singer-songwriter talents; he started putting out original music and music videos in 2016. His latest single, "Don't Want to Leave," came out last month.