Top Influencers: Garrett Ginner

LA Weekly | April 26, 2019 | 5:45pm
Professional skateboarder Garrett Ginner (@garrettginner) got his start posting skateboarding tricks on his YouTube page in 2013. Since then, he has posted hundreds of skateboarding videos but has transitioned to more comedic vlogging and lifestyle videos. He has nearly 700,000 YouTube subscribers and more than 200,000 Instagram followers.

