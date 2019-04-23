 


Top Influencers: Gabriel Zamora

LA Weekly | April 23, 2019 | 4:30pm
AA

Gabriel Zamora (@gabrielzamora) is known for his YouTube makeup tutorials. Zamora started posting tutorials to his YouTube page in 2014, and since then his popularity in the viral beauty world has grown rapidly. He was the first male artist to sign with beauty community Ipsy. His YouTube and Instagram pages include not just tutorials but product reviews, makeup challenge videos and personal vlogs. Zamora's parents are from Mexico, and he occasionally does his tutorials in Spanish, another factor that makes him stand out.

