Brian Awadis (FaZe Rug)
Brian Awadis (FaZe Rug)
Top Influencers: FaZe Rug (Brian Awadis)

LA Weekly | April 26, 2019 | 5:15pm
Brian Awadis, known online as FaZe Rug (@fazerug), is a YouTube vlogger and a director for FaZe Clan, the most subscribed-to gaming team online. He got started with his own YouTube page in 2012, initially using the platform to showcase his Call of Duty gameplay videos, although he quickly added vlogs, prank videos and more comedic content.

Now, FaZe Rug's YouTube page has almost 12 million subscribers, plus an additional 2 million on Twitter and over 3 million on Instagram. He is easily one of the most consequential and influential figures in the gaming space.

