 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
FaZe NikanEXPAND
FaZe Nikan
Jeffery Cleary

Top Influencers: FaZe Nikan

LA Weekly | April 16, 2019 | 4:00pm
AA

Nikan Nadim, better known by his internet name FaZe Nikan (@fazenikan), is a popular YouTuber and gamer. He got his start on YouTube when he was the graphic designer for the FaZe Clan, the most subscribed-to gaming team on YouTube, which started in 2010. Nadim started posting videos on his own channel in 2016, and shortly thereafter moved from New York to Los Angeles and branched out on his own.

Nadim's videos consist of funny stunts and pranks, as well as moments from the lives of himself and his roommates living in the FaZe House Hollywood. With nearly a million followers, his L.A.-based page has been picking up solid steam. As if that weren't enough, he also has an adorable French bulldog named Migo, who you can follow on Instagram @fazemigo.

Continue Reading

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >