Top Influencers: Ethan Cutkosky

LA Weekly | April 22, 2019 | 12:30pm
AA

Ethan Cutkosky (@ekat19) started acting at 4 years old and is best known as Carl in the Showtime series Shameless. On top of his successful acting career, at 19, Cutkosky is the creator of his own clothing line, Khaotic Collective, which he opened last year.

Khaotic Collective has been Cutkosky's way of evolving his creative pursuits in a new direction. And with his 2 million Instagram followers, Cutkosky has created a window into his own creative lifestyle.

