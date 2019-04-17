 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Elaine DaneshradEXPAND
Elaine Daneshrad
Mayra Lozano

Top Influencers: Elaine Daneshrad

LA Weekly | April 17, 2019 | 5:00pm
AA

Fashion blogger Elaine Daneshrad (@iamfashionlaine) shares her tips, opinions and tutorials on fashion and beauty through her website, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube pages. Using a combination of blogs, vlogs and photography, Daneshrad discusses a wide variety of topics from the world of style. And with her motto of "Be what you want, wear what you want," she also serves as a positive style role model for women.

With 100,000 followers on her Instagram, Daneshrad's social influence only continues to grow. With her bright, fun, pop-art inspired photography, she adds a unique and colorful element to any Instagram feed.

Continue Reading

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >