Top Influencers: Elaine Daneshrad

Fashion blogger Elaine Daneshrad (@iamfashionlaine) shares her tips, opinions and tutorials on fashion and beauty through her website, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube pages. Using a combination of blogs, vlogs and photography, Daneshrad discusses a wide variety of topics from the world of style. And with her motto of "Be what you want, wear what you want," she also serves as a positive style role model for women.

With 100,000 followers on her Instagram, Daneshrad's social influence only continues to grow. With her bright, fun, pop-art inspired photography, she adds a unique and colorful element to any Instagram feed.