Top Influencers: Diana Espir

Diana Espir (@dianaespir) is an entertainment host, producer and podcaster. She frequently does celebrity interviews and red-carpet coverage for sites like Hollywire and the Red Carpet Report. Originally from Switzerland, Espir moved to Paris to pursue a music career, and was featured on France's version of The Voice, before moving to the United States to pursue an alternate career in entertainment.

On her podcast, You Can't Sit With Me, she offers pop culture commentary and analysis on how to live a great life in a fame-obsessed world.

