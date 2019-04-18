 


Top Influencers: Devin Physique

LA Weekly | April 18, 2019 | 8:00pm
Devin Physique (@devinphysique) is a body builder, online fitness coach and entrepreneur. He began bodybuilding at 19 and eventually built a business based on helping others reach their fitness potential, through his online training and nutrition programs. With 1.7 million Instagram followers, he has made quite a name for himself in the social media fitness world. Physique also has a YouTube page, which he uses not only for fitness-related content but also for vlogging about his life and travel experiences.

