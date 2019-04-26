 


Delaney Glazer
Delaney Glazer
Joan Fisher

Top Influencers: Delaney Glazer

LA Weekly | April 26, 2019 | 5:00pm
Delaney Glazer (@deeglazer) is a professional dancer, choreographer and model, popular for her online dance videos and model shots on Instagram and YouTube. She started posting dance videos to her Instagram in 2013 and has since gained more than 1.3 million followers. Professionally, she has danced with artists including Chris Brown, Ciara, Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber (on his Purpose world tour). She also has performed on a variety of awards shows, including the Teen Choice Awards, Billboard Music Awards and the Grammys.

