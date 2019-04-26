 


4
David Dobrik
Luke Fontana

Top Influencers: David Dobrik

LA Weekly | April 26, 2019 | 4:45pm
AA

David Dobrik (@daviddobrik) is a hugely popular YouTuber and comedian. Having first gotten his start on the then-popular app Vine, Dobrik jumped over to YouTube in 2014, where hischannel currently has nearly 12 million subscribers. Dobrik is known for his high-energy, hilarious videos about anything and everything, full of pranks, freak-outs, and surprises, but also personal insights into the lives of himself and his friends, commonly known as “The Vlog Squad.”

Dobrik has won a number of awards for his work in the vlogging sphere, and this year won the Kids Choice Award for Social Star. He also has a regular podcast with fellow vlogger Jason Nash, entitled Views. Dobrik’s unique charm translates through organically to his audience which is what makes him so influential and such a big star in the social media space and beyond.

