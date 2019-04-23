Top Influencers: Conna Walker

Fashion designer Conna Walker (@connawalker) is CEO and founder of House of CB. Originally from London but now based part-time in L.A., she recently was included in Forbes' 30 Under 30 Europe list. She started her company out of her bedroom in 2010, when she was just 17 years old, selling on eBay, and last year pulled in $15 million in profit. Her line is designed with curvy women in mind, and her clothes have been seen on celebrities including Beyoncé, Chrissy Teigen, Gigi Hadid, the Kardashians and Jennifer Lopez (on the cover of her album AKA.) Walker in 2014 founded Mistress Rocks, the L.A. affiliate to her London-based House of CB.

A vocal feminist, Walker and her brands embody the spirit of strong women. In her Forbes list profile, she states her goal as "to hire, support and connect with women." At just 26 years old, Walker is defining female fashion and using her large platform to share her empowering message.