 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Chance Sutton
Chance Sutton
Justin Escalona

Top Influencers: Chance Sutton

LA Weekly | April 24, 2019 | 1:30pm
AA

Chance Sutton (@imchancesutton) is an internet personality, originally known for his comedic work with creative partner and friend Anthony Trujillo on Vine. Their joint page, Chance and Anthony, gained them a large following that transitioned over to YouTube following Vine's decline. Chance and Anthony's videos primarily consisted of prank wars, challenge videos and comedic vlogs.

Sutton also started his individual YouTube page, which is primarily where he shares content now. His page consists of a combination of video game play, with games like Fortnight and Apex Legends, as well as a variety of funny vlogs. In addition to his 2.5 million–strong following on both his YouTube page and Instagram, Sutton streams his video game gameplay on his Twitch page.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >