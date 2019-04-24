Top Influencers: Chance Sutton

Chance Sutton (@imchancesutton) is an internet personality, originally known for his comedic work with creative partner and friend Anthony Trujillo on Vine. Their joint page, Chance and Anthony, gained them a large following that transitioned over to YouTube following Vine's decline. Chance and Anthony's videos primarily consisted of prank wars, challenge videos and comedic vlogs.

Sutton also started his individual YouTube page, which is primarily where he shares content now. His page consists of a combination of video game play, with games like Fortnight and Apex Legends, as well as a variety of funny vlogs. In addition to his 2.5 million–strong following on both his YouTube page and Instagram, Sutton streams his video game gameplay on his Twitch page.