Top Influencers: Caroline Juen

Caroline Juen (@loveandloathingla) is an Instagram influencer and blogger who tracks food, fashion and fun throughout Los Angeles. She began her blog in 2013 with the goal of "shedding some positive light on one of the most misunderstood cities in the world." With her base of nearly 50,000 followers, Juen has her finger on the pulse of everything current and trending in L.A.

Caroline Juen Nastassia Johnson

In a town so full of great options, Juen's blog helps readers decide where to go to dinner, discover new places to shop or choose where to take family and friends when they're in town visiting. Chances are, even some of the longest residents of this city know only a fraction of what Juen knows about this town.