 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Caroline JuenEXPAND
Caroline Juen
Tommy Garcia

Top Influencers: Caroline Juen

LA Weekly | April 17, 2019 | 5:30pm
AA

Caroline Juen (@loveandloathingla) is an Instagram influencer and blogger who tracks food, fashion and fun throughout Los Angeles. She began her blog in 2013 with the goal of "shedding some positive light on one of the most misunderstood cities in the world." With her base of nearly 50,000 followers, Juen has her finger on the pulse of everything current and trending in L.A.

In a town so full of great options, Juen's blog helps readers decide where to go to dinner, discover new places to shop or choose where to take family and friends when they're in town visiting. Chances are, even some of the longest residents of this city know only a fraction of what Juen knows about this town.

Continue Reading

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >