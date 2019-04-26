 


Top Influencers: Brittany Renner

LA Weekly | April 26, 2019 | 5:30pm
AA

Brittany Renner (@bundleofbrittany) is a popular Instagram model with more than 5.1 million followers. Known for her fitness aesthetic, in October Renner also released a book, Judge This Cover, a raw and honest look into her life, reminding people that one should never judge a book by its cover.

