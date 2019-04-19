Top Influencers: Ashley Schultz

Ashley Schultz (@ashxschultz) is an emerging singer-model-dancer, with singles including "Watch Me," "Strangers" and "Pop." She got her start in music with the girl group Syd Youth, embarking on her solo career in 2016. She couples singer-songwriter chops with intense hip-hop dance ability.

Ashley Schultz Ashley Schultz

What drives Schultz's music career is her strong social media following. With nearly 450,000 Instagram followers, she uses her platform to showcase not only her musical and dancing abilities but also her fun and adventurous L.A. lifestyle.