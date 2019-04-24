 


Anthony Trujillo
Anthony Trujillo
Alex Scheuber

Top Influencers: Anthony Trujillo

LA Weekly | April 24, 2019 | 2:00pm
AA

Anthony Trujillo (@imanthonytruj) is an internet personality known for his work on Vine with collaborator and friend Chance Sutton. Following their success on Vine, the two jumped over to YouTube together, continuing their comedic antics in this new format.

Trujillo also has collaborated with and been featured on original tracks with fellow YouTuber Jake Paul, and went with Paul on tour last year. With around 2 million followers on both his YouTube and Instagram pages, Trujillo also streams his Apex Legends gameplay on Twitch.

