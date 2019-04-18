Top Influencers: Anna DeGuzman

YouTuber Anna DeGuzman (@annadeguzman) is known for her cardistry and card tricks. With her unique talents and impressive sleight-of-hand, she has an Instagram following of nearly 90,000 and counting, and last year her card skills were featured on MTV's Amazingness. Her graceful card maneuvering has an entrancing effect, which is likely why her star is on the rise.
