 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Anna DeGuzmanEXPAND
Anna DeGuzman
Anna DeGuzman

Top Influencers: Anna DeGuzman

LA Weekly | April 18, 2019 | 6:30pm
AA

YouTuber Anna DeGuzman (@annadeguzman) is known for her cardistry and card tricks. With her unique talents and impressive sleight-of-hand, she has an Instagram following of nearly 90,000 and counting, and last year her card skills were featured on MTV's Amazingness. Her graceful card maneuvering has an entrancing effect, which is likely why her star is on the rise.

Anna DeGuzmanEXPAND
Anna DeGuzman
Anna DeGuzman

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >