 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
King BachEXPAND
King Bach
Andrew Bachelor

Top Influencers: Andrew Bachelor (King Bach)

LA Weekly | April 22, 2019 | 2:00pm
AA

Andrew Bachelor (@kingbach), better known by his internet alias King Bach, is an actor, comedian and internet personality. He was the most followed person on Vine, where his exaggerated King Bach character was born. He brought his Vine following to his YouTube channel (BachelorsPadTV), where he has 2 million–plus subscribers, and posts a large variety of comedic skits starring himself, including his popular series of movie trailer parodies. He also shares a lot of his comedy on his Instagram, which has nearly 18 million followers.

In addition to his internet success, Bachelor has been successful in his commercial acting career, including guest parts on shows like House of Lies and The Mindy Project, and a role in the Netflix film To All the Boys I Loved Before. He and his sister also began their own charity in 2003, called the RuJohn Foundation in honor of their grandparents; he serves as CEO. The mission of the foundation is to "provide the necessary tools for education to the rural and inner-city schools of the United States and Jamaica."

Continue Reading

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >