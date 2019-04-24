Top Influencers: Alex Ernst

Alex Ernst (@ernst) is a YouTuber, well known for the comedic persona he uses in his vlogs. Ernst is also a member of the Vlog squad, a group of Youtuber friends who regularly feature each other in their videos. Like most of the others from the squad, Ernst first gained viral attention on Vine, before jumping over to YouTube as the other platform slowly faded out.

Ernst’s quirky, exaggerated persona that he utilizes in his vlogs is what makes his content unique. With over 1 million followers on YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter, he has consistently been a name in the influencer space since he started on Vine in 2013.