Adam Horwitz
Adam Horwitz
Luis Kek

Top Influencers: Adam Horwitz

LA Weekly | April 23, 2019 | 5:00pm
AA

Adam Horwitz (@adamhorwitz) is an Instagram and YouTube personality as well as an entrepreneur. At the age of 19, in 2011, he was named to CNN's list of "8 Kid Entrepreneurs to Watch." His YouTube page, called Wolves, started in 2015 as a sort of travel blog, showcasing his adventures around the world.

In addition to his successful YouTube and Instagram pages, in 2017 Horwitz launched Wolves Talent, a worldwide invite-only creative production agency. The agency helps micro-creators grow, make content, get brand deals, and monetize their content and personality. Horwitz's influence extends beyond his own audience because he is also helping to develop the next generation of influencer talent.

