Dan Franco

Top Influencers: 24kGoldn

LA Weekly | April 17, 2019 | 6:30pm
24kGoldn (@24kgoldn) is a rapper, currently signed with Records LLC. An 18-year-old business student out of USC, 24kGoldn hails from San Francisco. In the past year, he has already put out a couple dozen singles, including his most recent, "Valentino," which has more than 1.5 million listens on Spotify. Still relatively new to the rap game, his quick upshot and widespread popularity makes him a rising influencer to follow.

