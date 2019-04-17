Top Influencers: 24kGoldn

If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
24kGoldn (@24kgoldn) is a rapper, currently signed with Records LLC. An 18-year-old business student out of USC, 24kGoldn hails from San Francisco. In the past year, he has already put out a couple dozen singles, including his most recent, "Valentino," which has more than 1.5 million listens on Spotify. Still relatively new to the rap game, his quick upshot and widespread popularity makes him a rising influencer to follow.
