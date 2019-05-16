Tommy Chong's Favorites: Pure Hemp (Video)

Hey! It’s Tommy, with this week’s Tommy Chong’s Favorites — Pure Hemp x L.A. Weekly x Dank City, and this review is all about Pure Hemp and their products. These products have been tested by people I really trust and I absolutely love them.

They’re all CBD-infused products and Pure Hemp has a huge variety of CBD choices to pick from. If you don’t know much about CBD, then this is a good place to start. It’s very beneficial and healthy for you in hundreds of different ways, and it’s a magical thing really. It doesn’t cause any “high” effects, but it makes you feel better in multiple ways.

Pure Hemp has a lot of different products, ranging from daily creams to supplements and even pet care products. Their stuff is great. Just take the right dosage and take it as often as needed or recommended, and it can do wonders for you and your day. If you’ve never tried CBD products or CBD edibles, then go to Pure Hemp’s website and check out what they have to start with; they’ve got lollipops, syrups, cookies, droplets, sprays, protein powders, oils to cook with, honey and more. They even have CBD toothpicks, man, and those are pretty awesome and kinda addictive.