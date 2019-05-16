Tommy Chong's Favorites: Pure Hemp (Video)

Hey! It’s Tommy, with this week’s Tommy Chong’s Favorites — Pure Hemp x L.A. Weekly x Dank City, and this review is all about Pure Hemp and their products. These products have been tested by people I really trust and I absolutely love them.
They’re all CBD-infused products and Pure Hemp has a huge variety of CBD choices to pick from. If you don’t know much about CBD, then this is a good place to start. It’s very beneficial and healthy for you in hundreds of different ways, and it’s a magical thing really. It doesn’t cause any “high” effects, but it makes you feel better in multiple ways.
Pure Hemp has a lot of different products, ranging from daily creams to supplements and even pet care products. Their stuff is great. Just take the right dosage and take it as often as needed or recommended, and it can do wonders for you and your day. If you’ve never tried CBD products or CBD edibles, then go to Pure Hemp’s website and check out what they have to start with; they’ve got lollipops, syrups, cookies, droplets, sprays, protein powders, oils to cook with, honey and more. They even have CBD toothpicks, man, and those are pretty awesome and kinda addictive.
If you’re not looking to digest anything, then they also have all sorts of healthy creams, like day and night cream, rejuvenating cream, anti-aging cream, radiation cream, under-eye cream — and the list goes on. Of course, if some people don’t want to take their CBD through any of these methods, then they also sell a lot of cartridges with various flavors and different strains.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
So when I say they got options, I mean they’ve got options.
Another awesome thing about Pure Hemp is their CBD products for your pets; we’re talking treats, drops, shampoos and all kinds of healthy sprays for you to give them for when you’re away or if they’re just stressed pets.
Pure Hemp has also got some capsules, bath bombs, lip balms and all sorts of stuff, dude, you just have to check them out. They’re one of my favorite and trusted CBD brands, with delicious products and good prices; take some time out of your day and check them out. Trust me, you won’t regret it. So treat yourself or a good friend to something CBD-infused, cause you’ll love it and you deserve it. Oh, and they have dabs, how could I forget, man, get on that!
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!