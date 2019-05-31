Tommy Chong's Favorites: BlissLights (Video)

Hey, it’s Tommy with this week’s Tommy Chong’s Favorites and Bliss Lights x LA Weekly x Dank City! This week, my favorite is very special because it’s something you can enjoy while smoking with your friends and family — it’s called The BlissLight. With the BlissLight, you instantly create an oasis of amazing colors.

Back in the day we used to have lava lamps, but now it’s the BlissLight, which is way way trippier! I was just talking about the universe and galaxy and how we fit into the universe, and now you can have your own universe with the SKYlite by BlissLights. This compact light can be projected on the roof or the walls of your house, and it makes you happy and calms your soul.

You can change the colors or the images that are hypnotic and will put you at ease — these lights make create a really good vibe and might even put you right to sleep because of the soothing images! The BlissLight SKYlite is great in your bedroom, at big parties, fiestas, festivals, fortune tellers, your garden, on your patio, and anywhere you can want a nice vibe, indoors and outdoors. (Or you can just shine the lights on yourself like I did in the video!)