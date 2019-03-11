Tommy Chong Reviews: The Toke Trap Filter (Video)

Hello! This is Tommy Chong with another L.A. Weekly x Dank City review! This week I’ll be testing the Toke Trap Filter made by Trap Filters.

Do you live in a place where you can’t smoke much? Do people around you complain about the smell of your smoke? Do people complain about the smoke in general? Or do you just need a place to blow out your smoke? Well, this product is just for you. If you need to hide your smoke because of haters or complainers, then get yourself the Toke Trap Filter; it’s so easy to use and very convenient to have on you just in case.

Toke Trap Trap Filters

The Trap Filter works like this: You insert a scented paper filter into the cylinder tube, close the top part with the cap (which is the second half of the toke trap), and blow your smoke into it. You simply light up your bud, take a deep puff, hold that in for as long as possible, and blow out into your toke trap — just like that, it’s like you never smoked in the first place!