Tommy Chong Reviews: The EZ Pipe (Video)

Hey! This is Tommy Chong! Happy to be here writing cannabis product reviews for one of my favorite newspapers, the L.A. Weekly!

Today I’ll be reviewing the EZ Pipe by the Kind Pen. When I first received this pen, I said to myself, “Of course I’m going to try it, it’s E-Z!” It says it’s very easy to use and it sure is! It’s effortless as they advertise it — discreet, virtually smokeless, wind-proof, conserves content, and it comes with a poker insert to clean the pen. It’s my go-to favorite pipe to smoke with.

The best part is you don’t have to grind your weed or anything. It’s perfect for any kind of situation — at home, in your secret spot, at a nice lookout with the homies, at the beach, on the run, in your backyard, at a party, in your car, out in the woods, you get it … pretty much anywhere! I’m excited to use the EZ Pipe at the new cannabis-friendly cafes, lounges and restaurants in West Hollywood.