Tommy Chong Reviews: PotSmoking.com

Hey! It’s Tommy Chong coming at you with another Tommy Chong’s Favorites with L.A. Weekly x Dank City! Today I’ll be reviewing the app called PotSmoking.com which is a free social media app specifically made for the stoner within me and within all of you. It’s really easy to use— kind of like Instagram, except for potheads.

You can download it on either your iPhone or Android. Just make an account for yourself, add a profile picture and username and enjoy it! There’s a news feed where you can see others smoking, posting cannabis-related content, facts about weed and so on. It’s literally Instagram for cannabis consumers, so check it out if you have a device to download it on.

If you’ve always wanted to just post about your buds or photos of you enjoying a doobie but are afraid of your peers getting mad, then download PotSmoking.com and post your true stoner self as much as you want without the worry. It even includes a group chat where you can talk to all kinds of stoners all over and get some different insights.