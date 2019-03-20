Time for Tea: The Equality Act Extends Civil Rights to LGBTQ People

A little over two months ago, newly elected Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi made a promise in her gavel acceptance speech to pass the Equality Act "to end discrimination against LGBTQ Americans." I discussed in more detail what the Equality Act is and how important it is in my Jan. 17 column, but essentially, it would extend the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to LGBTQ Americans. Last week, Pelosi made good on her statement when it was officially introduced in the House.

While the Equality Act needs to pass not only the Democrat-controlled House but also the Republican-controlled Senate, and then be signed by President Trump, according to Pelosi there is bipartisan support. In an op-ed for The Advocate, Pelosi and Rep. David Cicilline (D-Rhode Island), the chief author of the bill, write, "We have the bipartisan support of members of Congress and the strong support of the business community. And most importantly, we have the overwhelming support of the American people — 71 percent of whom support the Equality Act."

Among the protections that the act would grant LGBTQ Americans are equal protection in employment, credit, housing, education, public accommodations, federal financial assistance and federal jury service. Believe it or not, although many states have passed laws that provide these protections for LGBTQ, since there is no federal mandate, states where these laws do not exist leave us vulnerable for discrimination. The act would also prevent small businesses, such as bakeries, from turning away customers because they're LGBTQ. It would make sure that transgender people have access to gender-specific facilities as well. Finally, the Equality Act would prevent the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which protects religious freedom, from being used to discriminate against the LGBTQ community.