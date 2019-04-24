Time For Tea: Supreme Court's Decisions Will Have Lasting Impact on LGBTQ Rights

The Supreme Court announced this week they will hear multiple cases concerning civil rights laws and anti-LGBTQ discrimination. These will be heard as part of their October 2019 term, with the decisions being released next year. Two cases revolve around discrimination based on sexual orientation and one around gender identity. Both are significant for the LGBTQ community as the decisions made could have a long-lasting impact on our everyday lives. The fact that the court is currently (and unfairly) stacked with conservative judges obviously doesn't bode well for gay rights, but time will tell.

Before I get into that, let's start with the cases themselves. In one of the sexual orientation cases, Gerald Bostick, a social worker employed by Clayton County, Georgia, says he was fired for being gay. County officials claim he was fired for other reasons. The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals said Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 — which bans sex discrimination — did not apply because it does not explicitly address sexual orientation.

In the other sexual orientation case, skydiving instructor Donald Zarda also claims he was fired from his job in 2010 after telling a client he was gay. His employer, Altitude Express, says he was really fired for touching the client inappropriately. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit did not rule on the merits of the case but, unlike the Georgia case, it did say that Title VII bans sexual orientation discrimination.