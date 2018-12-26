Time for Tea/LGBTQ News: Trump Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney

Remember when then presidential candidate Donald Trump tweeted two days after the Pulse nightclub shooting, "Thank you to the LGBT community! I will fight for you while Hillary brings in more people that will threaten your freedoms and beliefs." Or how about when he held up a rainbow flag that said "LGBTs for Trump" at a campaign rally in Greeley, Colorado, just nine days before the election?

Many hoped that Trump — a native of New York, one of the gay capitals of the country, and a presence in the heavily LGBTQ entertainment industry — would have a less adversarial relationship with the LGBTQ community than the Republican presidents who came before him. Unfortunately, over the last two years, this has been proven wrong time and time again. The latest example is Trump's choice of Mick Mulvaney as acting chief of staff to replace John Kelly.