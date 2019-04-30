Time For Tea: Joe Biden's Presidential Bid and the LGBTQ Community

Last week, former Vice President Joe Biden finally made his official announcement that he's running for president in 2020. He now joins the ranks of other leaders in the Democratic Party running for President including California Sen. Kamala Harris, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and out Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg. Biden has been the front-runner for the Democratic nomination since even before his announcement, so I thought it would be worthwhile to take the time to dive into his history with the LGBTQ community.

Biden may be the only candidate who has served in the White House (or technically Number One Observatory Circle, not the White House), where he served under President Obama, the most progressive president who's ever held office in terms of LGBTQ rights. Under the Obama/Biden administration, "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" was repealed, they announced they would no longer be supporting the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) even before the Supreme Court overturned it, the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd, Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act was passed into law, measures were taken to support LGBTQ health including the creation of a national HIV/AIDS strategy and the administration issued support of marriage equality prior to the Supreme Court decision. And those are just the headlines, there were other smaller actions of support from the Obama/Biden administration throughout their two terms in office.

But Biden had a long career before he teamed up with Obama. So how was his track record with LGBTQ rights prior to Obama's election in 2008? Much like Hillary Clinton and even Obama himself, Biden has "evolved" in terms of his support of LGBTQ rights. He first ran for the U.S. Senate as a representative from Delaware and won in 1972, where he stayed until Obama's election. While he was in the Senate, he voted in favor of "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" in 1993. The policy seems homophobic and archaic today, but at the time it was a progressive step forward for LGBTQ soldiers because even though it kept them in the closet, it ceased banning them from serving in the military altogether, allowing them to do so, but closeted.