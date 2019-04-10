Time for Tea: Boycotting Sultan of Brunei's Businesses in Beverly Hills and Bel-Air

Last week, the small Asian country of Brunei enacted a penal code where people who have sex with someone of the same gender can be stoned to death. Many other outrageous "punishments" also were instituted, including stoning a woman who has sex outside of her marriage (not a man, just a woman) or amputating a hand or a foot from someone who steals. The man behind these insane laws is the dictatorial Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah. Bolkiah may be a religious extremist but he hasn't shied away from profiting off the Western, secular world. He owns the Dorchester Collection, a group of luxury hotels around the world, which includes the Beverly Hills Hotel and Hotel Bel-Air.

The stoning to death of people who engage in homosexual relations has actually been planned since 2013, when Bolkiah first announced that he was enacting Sharia law, which has been slowly rolled out ever since. The laws were first met with outrage in 2014, when a boycott of the Dorchester Collection began. Five years later, the anti-LGBTQ laws had not gone into effect yet and the boycott had been largely forgotten. For example, Anna Wintour and Condé Nast publicly condemned the laws and agreed to boycott the hotels in 2014. By January 2018, however, Architectural Digest editor-in-chief Amy Astley, whose magazine is part of Condé Nast, was spotted at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

The punishments are part of new sections added to Brunei Darussalam Syariah Penal Code, which was approved by Bolkiah. It's the first time since 1957 that Brunei would enforce a law with the death penalty. Many have once again condemned the laws, including Amnesty International. The United Nations also has asked the country not to implement these portions of the law.