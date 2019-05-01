The Week's Cultural News: Obama Boulevard, Deputy Gangs, Dodgers' Ride, LACMA's Loss

BRINGING CHANGE TO L.A.

One can imagine a future where all sorts of iconic structures will be named after the 44th president, Barack Obama. The city of Los Angeles is once again taking the cultural vanguard, unveiling Obama Boulevard in a star studded ceremony and music festival this Saturday, May 4. Formerly known as Rodeo Road, Obama Boulevard will stretch across 3.5 miles though Baldwin Hills and South Los Angeles, crisscrossing with Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, establishing an important geographical centerpiece of African American history. Doug E. Fresh, Yo-Yo, BJ The Chicago Kid, Battlecat, Kurupt, Alex Isley, Gavlyn, T-Lyons, Baby S, DJ Tee, Verbs, DJ QwessCoast, and more TBA are scheduled to appear. A number of political muckety-mucks will also pay their respects, including Los Angeles City Council President Herb Wesson, Los Angeles Urban League President Michael Lawson, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Congresswoman Karen Bass and more. No word on whether the president will be joining us. He’s most certainly invited. Get tickets here.

DEPUTY GANGBANGERS

When Alex Villanueva took over the embattled Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department in 2018, he promised that many changes were coming to an organization that had its share of severe, deep-rooted issues, among them charges of violence, racism, sexual assault and obstruction of justice. The Men's Central Jail and the Twin Towers Correctional Facility were considered among the most dangerous and unruly prisons in the United States. Prior Sheriff Lee Baca and his undersheriff Paul Tanaka reigned over a house of horrors that culminated in both of them receiving federal prison sentences. Much of that horror was carried out by a department that had fractured itself into cliques that rejected supervision and essentially became a protection racket.

Well, it looks as though Villanueva wasn’t able to clean house after all, as Wednesday saw the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors vote to calculate the total cost of allegations against the sheriff deputy “gangs” or "cliques" over the last three decades. Supervisor Sheila Kuehl stated, "Deputy gangs have cost the county many millions of dollars in claims and settlements, and have fostered a climate of inhumane treatment of inmates and civilians. This motion will give us a much-needed assessment of the county's past liability, and assess the effectiveness of previous corrective action plans, so that we can sharpen our focus as we strive to eliminate dangerous cliques from the Sheriff's Department." Villanueva has another ugly issue to deal with, as the board isn’t seeing eye to eye with his reinstatement of several deputies who were previously terminated for misconduct. Time will tell if anything can be done to change the culture of an organization that seems to be running afoul of the very laws they are supposed to be enforcing.