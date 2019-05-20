 


High Times Cannabis Cup
High Times Cannabis Cup
Jesse Faatz

The High Times SoCal Cannabis Cup Returns

Sponsored by: High Times SoCal Cannabis Cup | May 20, 2019 | 3:45pm
AA

This weekend, the annual High Times' Cannabis Cup returns for its 32nd year. Making its SoCal appearance in San Bernardino this year, this iconic event is not one cannabis fans will want to miss. Check out the event info below:

Who: High Times, the definitive source for all things cannabis. The preeminent source for cannabis information since 1974, and the high host of the Cannabis Cup since 1988, High Times definitely knows how to throw a good party.

What: The Cannabis Cup, the world’s most prolific cannabis festival. With events happening around the world, Angelenos will not want to miss their stop in Southern California. With hundreds of cannabis vendors, and a full line-up of top artists set to perform, there isn’t a better place to get high and enjoy a kick-ass music festival.

The Line-Up:
Ice Cube
Tory Lanez
Smokepurpp
Girl Talk
Thriftworks
Harry Mack
Timika Marshall
Hairo G
Kid Cotti & DJ Wu

When: Saturday and Sunday, May 25 & 26, 2019

Where: The National Orange Show Event Center in San Bernardino, just an hour outside of L.A.

Why: As if you need any additional reason for going to one of the biggest cannabis events of the year?

How: Easy. Buy your tickets now at cannabiscup.com.

Jesse Faatz

