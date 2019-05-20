The High Times SoCal Cannabis Cup Returns

This weekend, the annual High Times' Cannabis Cup returns for its 32nd year. Making its SoCal appearance in San Bernardino this year, this iconic event is not one cannabis fans will want to miss. Check out the event info below:

Who: High Times, the definitive source for all things cannabis. The preeminent source for cannabis information since 1974, and the high host of the Cannabis Cup since 1988, High Times definitely knows how to throw a good party.

High Times Cannabis Cup Jesse Faatz

What: The Cannabis Cup, the world’s most prolific cannabis festival. With events happening around the world, Angelenos will not want to miss their stop in Southern California. With hundreds of cannabis vendors, and a full line-up of top artists set to perform, there isn’t a better place to get high and enjoy a kick-ass music festival.