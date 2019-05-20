The High Times SoCal Cannabis Cup Returns

This weekend, the annual High Times' Cannabis Cup returns for its 32nd year. Making its SoCal appearance in San Bernardino this year, this iconic event is not one cannabis fans will want to miss. Check out the event info below:
Who: High Times, the definitive source for all things cannabis. The preeminent source for cannabis information since 1974, and the high
What: The Cannabis Cup, the world’s most prolific cannabis festival. With events happening around the world, Angelenos will not want to miss their stop in Southern California. With hundreds of cannabis
The Line-Up:
Ice Cube
Tory Lanez
Smokepurpp
Girl Talk
Thriftworks
Harry Mack
Timika Marshall
Hairo G
Kid Cotti & DJ Wu
When: Saturday and Sunday, May 25 & 26, 2019
Where: The National Orange Show Event Center in San Bernardino, just an hour outside of L.A.
Why: As if you need any additional reason for going to one of the biggest cannabis events of the year?
How: Easy. Buy your tickets now at cannabiscup.com.
