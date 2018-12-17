For many holiday seasons, Los Angeles has had the best selection of marijuana on the planet. And this year, for the first time, everyone over the age of 21 can buy it legally!

There is a lot out there to pick from, and with the 12 Strains of Christmas, we’re sure we pulled from the top of Santa’s sack. Some are world premieres, some are holiday offerings from the best cultivators in L.A., and there are a few of the finest imports from the rest of the state. Whether you need to smoke out the ghost of Christmas Past, Present or Future, we're sure each would do the job properly.

3C, Tahoe Sap

From the cultivators at 3C Farms who have been working with the legendary Josh D OG Kush genetics for more than 20 years, Tahoe Sap pairs one of the best phenotypes of Gorilla Glue in Southern California, Sasquatch Sap, with the always spectacular Tahoe OG. For many OG Kush aficionados, the Tahoe version is an absolute winner. While it may be a bit more of a piney spice aroma than the fuel-and-pine hints associated with other beloved versions, the pairing with the Sasquatch is a superb blend.

Cali Kush Farms, CKF Rockstar (The Kind Center)

The CKF Rockstar is a visual masterpiece. The tedious minutes of rolling up buds of this quality after seeing them for the first time are some of the longest of our lives. CKF Rockstar is a cross between Pure Kush and Rascal OG. It has a very energetic and uplifting high that's sure to help you down that second round of holiday ham. Rockstar was developed by Phinest Cannabis tissue culture and then grown out by Cali Kush Farms in Hollywood.

22Red, Pineapple OG (Cookies Melrose)

System of a Down bassist Shavo Odadjian launches his new flower and preroll line, 22red, this month with the help of the cultivators at Wonderbrett. Their first collaboration on the project will be a Pineapple OG being offered for a limited time. Things kick off for 22Red with a party at Cookies Melrose on Dec. 22, where Odadjian will take part in a meet-and-greet with fans. Keep an eye on 22Red’s Instagram for details.

Sherbinskis, Bacio Gelato

One of the most noted breeders of the generation thanks to the days when Gelato originally took over, Mr. Sherbinski now brings his most refined genetics of the famous strain to Los Angeles for the masses. And not only can you find his flowers around town but he’ll soon be opening up a storefront in Fairfax. “I'm born and raised in California. It feels good to now be opening up a storefront and being able to share my products with Southern California and everyone that comes to visit L.A. from around the world. It's a dream come true for me," Sherbinski told L.A. Weekly.

The Village, Wedding Crasher (Los Angeles Farmers)

While the Village is famous for breeding strains like Mimosa and stabilizing Purple Punch for the masses, one of his favorite hobbies is growing out phenotypes of great genetics. This could be seen this spring when his Super Lemon Haze placed second in the Sacramento Cannabis Cup a decade after the strain won back-to-back years in Amsterdam. This holiday season you’ll be able to get your hands on the Village’s Wedding Crasher. Wedding Crasher was bred by Symbiotic Genetics from Purple Punch and Wedding Cake.

Los Angeles Kush, Ill OG

Named after the always-exciting host of L.A.’s world-famous Secret Sesh, one of the events that emboldened a new wave for the pot party scene prior to state regulations crushing it for 2018, Ill OG is a great offering. What at first glance may look like a fun gimmick by a weed party host is actually an award-winning OG. The Ill OG took a spot on the podium at the ultra-competitive first legal Cannabis Cup.

Jungle Boys, Wedding Cake (TLC Collective)

One of the most exciting things to happen in L.A. cannabis in recent years, Wedding Cake from the Jungle Boys is sure to be a hit with the whole family. Wedding Cake is actually a phenotype of Triangle Mint by Seed Junky Genetics. They crossed Triangle Kush with Animal Mints to get the now well-known strain. The Jungle Boys version got the nickname Wedding Cake due to its strong smell of vanilla cake frosting.

Connected Cannabis Co., Gelato #41

Gelato #41 had one of the biggest 2018s of any strain, period. Cultivated by Connected Cannabis Co., both the indoor and outdoor versions took home awards in 2018. The strain’s success prompted Connected to investigate more than 30 crosses by popping thousands of seeds this year. Some of the most exciting blends include pairings with Lemon Tree and Gelato #33.

Str8Organics, Pre98 Bubba Kush (City Compassionate Caregivers)

Str8organics produces some of the finest light deprivation grown flowers in the state of California. That’s when plants are grown under the sun but tarps are used to regulate the light cycle, allowing farmers to induce the flowering period faster. And since they aren’t dealing with nearly the same electric bill, you’ll find Str8organics to be the best deal on this list. Its Pre98 Bubba Kush is a throwback to a smell that combines kush, pine and wet towels.

IC Collective, Crossroads Chem (AHHS West Hollywood)

The growers at IC Collective have been crushing it for years, and Crossroads is an excellent representation of their body of work. According to IC, to breed this fast-paced strain they crossed their elite Chem 91 phenotype with an SFV OG said to be equally stunning. The Chem 91 is a Hall of Fame sativa for sure.

Nameless Genetics, Raspberry Sorbet

Nameless Genetics is doing an exclusive drop of its Raspberry Sorbet this holiday season at locations including the W.E.E.D. Studio City, Cookies Maywood, Cookies Melrose,and Dr. Greenthumb's Sylmar. The new offering from Nameless pairs its Cherry West #10 with Mega Lime. The hints of pine and fruit in the smell will surely get people talking around the yule log.

Northern Emeralds doesn’t really let people in on the genetics of its prize OG Kush, but boy, is it something. The farmers call it their most potently luxurious indica, and it doesn’t really feel like that’s a stretch. The Titan OG is more about chilling out and having a good time but it will provide you with enough kick to help you fall asleep if need be.

[Editor's note: Information about the breeding of Wedding Crasher has been corrected.]