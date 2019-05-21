Slush: News, Culture and Trending Topics in L.A.

RIP — THEY COME IN THREES

TV personality Peggy Lipton passed away last Saturday, surrounded by her family including, actress Rashida Jones and her sister — daughters from Lipton's marriage to music producer Quincy Jones. The beautiful actress was best known for her role in the early '70s TV hit, The Mod Squad, on which her casual boho chic influenced fashion for years to come, her long hair and skinny sweaters recalling the hipster, hippie chick look worked by today's Coachella selfie crowd. More recently she was seen on David Lynch's Twin Peaks. Tim Conway, one of the most memorable characters from The Carol Burnett Show, also died last week, on Tuesday. The Emmy Award-winning funnyman was also seen on TV's Coach and 30 Rock and his cause of death was reportedly "complications due to Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus." Last but not least, actress, singer and beloved animal rights activist Doris Day died last Monday of pneumonia in her Carmel Valley home. She was 97. No memorial services will be held and no grave marker will be erected at her request. Best known for sassy '50s flicks like Pillow Talk (with Rock Hudson), Lover Come Back and Send Me No Flowers, she also turned in an alluring performance in Alfred Hitchcock's The Man Who Knew Too Much with Jimmy Stewart, in which she sang the Oscar-winning song “Que Sera Sera" ("Whatever Will Be, Will Be”). That song should immortalize the actress for eternity, as the lyrics hold timeless meaning, especially for those of us dealing with the death: Que sera, sera/Whatever will be, will be/The future's not ours to see/Que sera, sera/What will be, will be...



Timothy Norris

SATISFACTION IS COMING

The Rolling Stones finally announced their rescheduled tour dates after they had to cancel due to Mick Jagger's heart surgery in June. The new makeup date set for Pasadena's Rose Bowl, is on Thursday, Aug. 22. Jagger shared a vivacious video of himself dancing last week on his social media, and it suggested that his moves are very much still intact. Catching the Stones in a stadium setting is something every music fan should do at least once, but those of us in L.A. have been treated to even more epic and intimate gigs by the Glimmer Twins and co. In fact, Facebook's "memories" feature just reminded us that it was this week four years ago that the world's greatest rock n' roll band played their iconic Sticky Fingers album in its entirety at the 1,200-capacity Fonda Theatre in Hollywood, which was only outdone in intimacy by their unreal surprise gig at the Echoplex back in 2013. Will they do another small club show to advance the Goldenvoice/AEG August concert? Who knows? But one thing is for sure — it won't be at The Echo or The Plex again, as was announced just this past Friday, those venues were just purchased by Live Nation, AEG's main concert promoter rival. Read our exclusive chat about that sale with Spaceland Presents' Mitchell Frank here.

Courtesy Mario Diaz