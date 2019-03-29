Slush: News, Culture and Trending Topics in L.A.

L.A. BLEEDS BLUE

Twitter is obviously having a lot of success selling its branded hashtag emojis, and they appear to be good marketing. We’re all used to seeing the tiny icons during awards season (a tiny gold Oscar statue or Grammy victrola when the awards are hash-tagged, for example) but they’ve been getting decidedly more interesting lately. If you tweet about Jordan Peele’s Us with the hashtag #UsMovie, for example, a tiny pair of gold scissors follows the word. Then of course, there’s Game of Thrones, which debuted 20 new emojis for the upcoming season, which pop up when you hashtag different characters. On Thursday, March 28 Twitter scored a hashtaggy home-run with baseball fans. As the 2019 Major League Baseball season began, the league released a slew of new emojis and revamped hashtags. Out of the 30, new ones include Arizona (#RattleOn) Cincinnati, (#BornToBaseball) Detroit (#MotorOn) Houston #TakeItBack and many more. As in past years, if you tweet #LABleedsBlue, you’ll see a cute little blue "LA" logo pop up on your feed, which everybody -baseball fans or not- seemed to be doing this week. See full the Dodgers schedule here. Echo Park, Silver Lake and anyone who takes Sunset Blvd into Cesar Chavez to get Downtown, should be studying the home game schedule to avoid getting stuck in the notorious blue backup!

CESAR CHAVEZ DAY

Speaking of Mr. Chavez, this Sunday, March 31 we honor the birth and legacy of the labor rights activist. It will be observed Monday, April 1st by LAUSD schools, which will be out of session, and state offices will also be closed. Hard to believe it’s only been five years since the day was dedicated to the co-founder of the National Farm Workers Association (later changed to United Farm Workers Union). The Mexican-American icon helped galvanize farm workers and their struggles, ultimately forcing growers to recognize the union and implement more humane and fair treatment, many immigrants to this country from Mexico. So yeah, Trump probably won’t be tweeting about it. But thanks to President Barack Obama for making it a national holiday to begin with! Los Angeles Daily News has a list of what’s closed for Chavez Day here.

Courtesy Lenora Claire

ADAM SCHIFF IS MORE THAN OK

It’s been a strange week in politics- the anti-climactic Mueller report release, the Trump administration's moves to destroy the Affordable Care Act, etc. Liberals haven’t had much to feel hopeful about. That is, until Thursday, when California's own Rep Adam B. Schiff spewed some serious truths about how just about everything to do with Trump and the Russians is "not OK," in an epic sermon-like rant. Delivered after Trump and GOP members of the Intelligence panel demanded Schiff step down as chairman of the House Intel Committee, Schiff's badass moment even began trending on Twitter locally. In response, the president resorted to name-calling (again) and even came up with a new nickname ("little pencil-neck"). Whatever you think about the Democrat's personal motivations where the White House is concerned, L.A. Weekly contributor Lenora Claire says her experience with the rep has been nothing but wonderful. As she wrote about here, Claire has been an anti-stalking activist since she dealt with it herself a few years ago. In addition to doing the talk show circuit, she sought help from our local government, and Schiff not only recognized the need to address the problem but passed local legislation to do so, helping fund Glendale's Regional Crime Lab so that it can more quickly process DNA evidence, including sexual assault kits. Says Claire, "From the grant he wrote to all the time he spent working on anti-stalking legislation with me, I'm constantly blown away by how much Congressman Schiff contributes to the vulnerable and victimized."

Courtesy Disneyland

DISNEY BANS SMOKING

Leave your vapes at home if you're heading to the happiest place on earth. Walt Disney World and Disneyland recently announced some changes beginning May 1: there will no longer be designated smoking areas at any of their parks, and this includes the Downtown Disney shopping center. Disney says there will still be smoking areas outside of the entrances to these destinations, but that’s it. Disney also announced some changes to their stroller guidelines, including size restrictions (they cannot be larger than 31” wide and 52” long). The stroller changes are in part, due to the soon to be open Star Wars attraction, Galaxy's Edge, which is surely going to make the D-land more crowded than ever. Those extra inches will matter. See Disney’s blog post about the changes here.

ROCK N ROLL CIRCUS

In case you haven't heard, the Stones are coming to town in May and to help fans get excited, the band and ABKCO Films in collaboration with Screenvision Media, just announced special screenings for

, arguably the band's most joyful and jovial turns on screen. Theatre screenings for the 1968 program will take place April 1, 3, 4, and 5 nationwide. According to the press release, "restoration has been sourced from the 35mm internegative and will be presented in both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound," delivering "captivating color that more closely matches what the human eye can see," while the Dolby Atmos sound system is supposed to "make audiences feel they are truly attending The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus." Wow. The show, directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg, was originally conceived as a BBC-TV special and filmed before a live London audience in 1968, with The Who, Jethro Tull, John Lennon, Eric Clapton, Tony Iommi, Jethro Tull, Marianne Faithfull, Billy Preston and a shrieking Yoko Ono all turning in performances. It was said to have shelved because Mick Jagger didn't feel the Stons did a good enough job in comparison to The Who and Lennon, but clearly he got over that years later, as the movie has ben available on DVD and for streaming for several years now.

.

EXPAND Kelly Lee

MOVIES LIVE AT HOLLYWOOD FOREVER

More cinema news: Cinespia announced its the 18th Season of its outdoor screening series and Summer kickoff this week, and it all begins with that lovable ghoul Beetlejuice on May 11. “We are honored to continue our run as LA’s longest running outdoor screening series and are incredibly grateful to our fans who come out to support us year after year,” said founder John Wyatt of the enduring movie nights which have obviously seen copy-cat events attempting to conjure similar al fresco film vibes. “We have a fantastic season planned for you and can’t wait to see you all for another summer under the stars.” The schedule is as follows:

Saturday, May 11 – Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice (1988).

Saturday, May 18 – Keanu Reeves in The Matrix (1999)

Saturday, May 25 – Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde (2001)

Sunday, May 26 – Hitchcock's Rear Window (1954)

At Hollywood Forever, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. Tickets ($18) are now available at www.cinespia.org