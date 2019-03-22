Slush: News, Culture and Trending Topics in L.A.

In the mid-’90s, L.A. Weekly managing editor Kateri Butler came up with the perfect name for an events column that ran in the paper throughout the decade and into the 2000s — “Slush” conveyed a cool, multifaceted mixture of scenester reportage from various local happenings every week. In hopes of bringing the same informative and irreverent perspective on culture, but this time with a local news focus, we use the name here and every week henceforth for an aggregated list (and links) covering the stuff everyone is talking about in L.A., or should be.

Courtesy The Airliner

Out and About

We begin with a heartfelt goodbye to Highland Park nightclub the Airliner which closed its doors for good this past week. The space was best known for the alternative hip-hop fave Low End Theory (which ended a few months ago), but it also hosted an array of themed events over the years, including rockabilly and Latin music. The place apparently has been struggling for some time now. They even enlisted the help of Bar Rescue’s Jon Taffer to save it not too long ago and none other than yours truly(!) was tapped as a nightlife expert in the episode (watch "Not Cleared for Takeoff" here). Owner Rueben Beltran tells us he’ll be back soon with a new venue. Updates here first!