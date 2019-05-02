Remembering the L.A. Riots

Matt Groening's L.A. Weekly cartoons the week of, and the week after, the Los Angeles Riots conveyed the initial fear and despair of Angelenos when the burning of the city began, and a satiric take on those who turned the dark moment in L.A. history into a circus by exploiting it.

This week brought with it the 27th anniversary of the Los Angeles Riots, when our city was on a razor’s edge after four LAPD officers stood trial for the horrendous beating of an African-American motorist, Rodney King, and it was all caught on film. Their subsequent acquittal, along with decades of racial strife and police abuse boiled over on April 29, 1992, and continued for nearly a week.

A young auteur by the name of John Singleton was at an L.A. courthouse when the verdict was read, leading him to state, "By having this verdict, what these people done, they lit the fuse to a bomb.” Singleton, who passed away on Monday, also looked back at the verdict that created upheaval across the city in L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later for A&E in 2017 (watch it here). So it is rather poignant that a man who did so much to capture the humanity, truth and love within the inner city community should leave us on this solemn day of reflection.

He could not have been more correct in his prediction either. All hell broke loose. An overwhelmed LAPD stood down and Los Angeles was burned and looted for six days. It was not Police Chief Daryl Gates’ finest hour, nor was it for Angelenos as they were forced to hunker down in their homes and many local businesses burned.