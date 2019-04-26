News, Culture, Trending: Measles in L.A., Armenian Genocide, Straw Ban, Newspaper Boxes Live

The Last Straw

Monday was Earth Day, and even though the founder's daughter says her dad would be disappointed about the government's inaction when it comes to climate change, Mother Earth's citizens made efforts to show we care in various ways. Here in L.A., there were beach and river clean-ups across town and park gatherings (which might have had something to do with it also being Easter), not to mention other celebrations of greenery and nature thanks to 4-20 also landing on the same weekend. Perhaps the biggest move for change and improvement of the environment took place on Monday, when the ordinance banning plastic straws finally took effect for L.A. restaurants with more than 26 employees. Although big companies like Starbucks and Disneyland already took steps to eliminate the drinking utensils, it will be expanded to all food establishments by Oct. 1. Restaurants will be given warnings for their first two violations with each subsequent violation carrying a $25 fine (not exactly bank-breaking but it could add up, just like the plastic adds up). 500 million plastic straws are used daily in the U.S., many of which end up in the ocean, killing marine life when they are ingested. Our only question is this — what about all the plastic cups, lids and bags?

Yes, It Was Genocide

If you noticed more traffic than usual on Wednesday in Hollywood, it wasn't tourists or another big movie premiere. The street was closed in East Hollywood, for the annual March For Justice. Thousands marched through the streets of L.A. to mark the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide this week, as they have every year. Many also marched at the Turkish consulate later in the day. The event is meant to honor the over 1.5 million Armenians who were killed by the Turkish government starting in 1915, but Turkey still has not and will not acknowledge the word "genocide" to describe what happened. The U.S. government has refrained from using the word too or getting involved to make the change, though some officials such as local Rep. Adam Schiff, have called for formal recognition. In terms of recognition, the Los Angeles Unified School District board did approve of a resolution this week to accommodate students and families who honor April 24 as a holiday and sought to ensure that teachers cover the genocide in their curriculums.