News, Culture and Trending in L.A.: Coachella, Good Luck Bar, Tiki Ti, Record Store Day

Ella, Eh, Eh

Coachella weekend one is here, and for those of us over 30 (OK, 40), we're free — FOMO is no longer a thing. The festival has fully transitioned into a youth market–driven massive event. But we'll probably never have hate for our hometown-grown mega-fest; that's too easy (almost as easy as hating on the L.A. Weekly). In the past few weeks the old uproar against AEG, which owns a majority stake in Goldenvoice (who put on Coachella) has returned due to AEG head Philip Anschutz, who donates money to conservative causes with anti-LGBTQ agendas. Of course, AEG also owns Staples Center, several venues across the country and pretty much every billboard you see driving through L.A. The L.A. Times' interview with the real mastermind behind Coachella, Paul Tollett, addresses the Anschutz controversy as well as sexual harassment problems that have plagued the fest (which I called out in my piece about women in the music and nightlife worlds creating change).

I'm proud to report that the main subjects of my story, the ladies behind Soteria (namely Daisy O'Dell, Ana Calderon, Michelle Pesce and Kate Mazzuca, who also created the consulting collective woman.) will have a big presence at the fest this year, providing safe spaces and strategic initiatives intended to make large gatherings and festivals better, safer and more inclusive for all. April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month so there's no better time to put a spotlight on this move toward fighting harassment and misconduct at music events. In partnership with Goldenvoice and its new Every One initiative, the Soteria team at Coachella and Stagecoach will be providing guests in need with 24-hour access to quiet spaces as well as mental health and medical aid, plus on-the-ground ambassadors (all wearing teal Every One T-shirts) who will be there to de-escalate potentially bad situations.

