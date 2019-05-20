Navigating Instagram with Three Simple Steps

With the constant changing social sphere and algorithm alerts hitting your news feed every few months, it’s a bit challenging to keep up with it all. Especially when you’re trying to grow your own profiles and unsure what actions make a difference on your likes, comments, or follows. At Viking Social, we’re here to help ease your mind with our social management and creative teams. However, there are some simple things that you can do to really start maximizing growth and leveraging the tools social profiles like Instagram give you.



First, Instagram rewards your page with more impressions when you engage with their community on an organic level. This doesn’t mean liking 1,000 random posts until Instagram blocks you, but rather finding the people that match your audience and comment, like and vote on their IG stories. So how do you do that?

Find Other Brands Similar to Yours to Engage With: If you’re looking to grow your personal profile, you still have a BRAND you’re trying to portray. Is it lifestyle, foodie, or traveler? You can find like-minded influencers and engage with their audience. However, it works on businesses just as well. If you run a bakery, engage with other bakeries, bakers, foodie influencers, and large fan pages. You want to be in front of the right audience, and this is one way to do it. Find accounts to follow by using Instagram’s suggested follow feature, and by looking at top posts on relevant hashtags. This can also be considered competitive research. Look at your direct and indirect competitors and see what their feed is like. What’s doing well for some might also do well for you. Another reason to do this is that the more you engage, the more you’ll be seen, and this will help bring users to your profile. If you’re interested in partnering with like-minded brands, or influencers, this is an opportunity to capitalize on.