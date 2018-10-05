Lyft and Uber Will Drive Voters to Polls

Like Lyft, Uber is offering riders assistance in registering to vote and getting to the polls for the midterm elections on Nov. 6.
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi announced Thursday on the company blog that it wanted to do its part in supporting the democratic process “by helping voters register and get to the polls on Election Day.”
The blog post goes on to say: “Using our technology and resources, we can help make it easier for every Uber rider in the U.S. to get to their polling place at the push of a button. We’re also partnering with nonprofit organizations to register voters before state deadlines and provide free rides to the polls on Nov. 6.”
In August, Lyft announced that it would be offering free and discounted rides to voters on Election Day.
Lyft notes in an email to riders that in the 2016 election, more than 15 million people registered voters did not vote due to transportation issues.
“We can do something about that,” the email says.
A link allows users to register to vote, powered by Rock the Vote, a nonpartisan nonprofit that for more than 25 years has registered young voters and increased their participation in elections, according to its website.
Lyft is providing transportation free of cost through nonprofit, nonpartisan organizations including Voto Latino, local offices of the Urban League and National Federation of the Blind.
It’s not the first time ride-share companies have offered incentives for riders to get out and vote. In 2016, Uber, Lyft and Zipcar rides to the polls were discounted or free.
On its recent blog post, Uber says free rides to the polls will be provided by partnerships with #VoteTogether and Democracy Works. The company also is providing voter registration tools with the assistance of When We All Vote, among other information to encourage voter participation.
“Decisions get made by those who show up,” Khosrowshahi says in the post. “This Election Day, Uber will be doing what we can to make it easier for people to do just that. On Nov. 6, I hope everyone does one thing: Vote!”
