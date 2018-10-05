Lyft and Uber Will Drive Voters to Polls

Like Lyft, Uber is offering riders assistance in registering to vote and getting to the polls for the midterm elections on Nov. 6.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi announced Thursday on the company blog that it wanted to do its part in supporting the democratic process “by helping voters register and get to the polls on Election Day.”

The blog post goes on to say: “Using our technology and resources, we can help make it easier for every Uber rider in the U.S. to get to their polling place at the push of a button. We’re also partnering with nonprofit organizations to register voters before state deadlines and provide free rides to the polls on Nov. 6.”