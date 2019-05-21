Light of Regeneration Gala Hosted at Cal State LA

On Saturday, the Rongxiang Xu College of Health and Human Services at California State University, Los Angeles celebrated its 2nd Annual Light of Regeneration Gala. The event, held at Cal State LA's Luckman Fine Arts Complex, was a combined celebration of the school's recent graduates, a commemoration to the incredible work Dr. Xu has done in the medical world, as well as a ceremonious exhibit of Chinese culture. "We, the National Rongxiang Xu Foundation, organized this event in order to teach students more about Chinese culture, and also to memorialize Dr. Xu, and pass on his spirit of treating people and saving so many lives," said Dr. Li Li, Chairman of the National Rongxiang Xu Foundation and wife of Dr. Xu.

The College of Health and Human Services, renamed in honor of Dr. Rongxiang Xu in 2016, is the only named college at Cal State LA, and the only college in the nation named after a Chinese doctor. Dr. Xu graduated from the Qingdao Medical College in China, and is best known for his creation of a therapy for burns that helped to restore the physiological structure and function of skin and other tissues, thereby dramatically reducing pain, illness, and death. Dr. Xu and his research team also revealed many new important fundamental principles for the regeneration of adult tissue and organs and translated these findings into a variety of topical therapies.

In his three decades of work, Dr. Xu's research has led to multiple U.S. patents and the growth of his multi-national company, MEBO International. His achievements in the fields of science and medicine have been acknowledged by U.S. Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and George H. W. Bush, and the Chinese government honored him with a commemorative stamp with his image. Dr. Xu passed away in 2015.