L.A.'s Homelessness Crisis: How Did We Get Here?

Reverend Andy Bales is sitting in his slightly chaotic office — the walls full of certificates, an aquarium in the corner — and talking about how the public neglects the homeless community in Skid Row. Bales is the CEO of Union Rescue Mission, the largest and oldest homeless shelter in the city. Two years ago, Bales lost his right leg due to flesh-eating bacteria on Skid Row.

It was only then, he says, that the city declared a state of emergency for the infamous section of downtown Los Angeles. "Actually, they need to declare the state of emergency for everybody who is out on the streets," Bales says angrily. "Skid Row is the greatest man-made human disaster in the U.S., and it's been here for longer than 127 years." He pauses, then adds: "Right now it is the worst it has ever been. It is a crisis of epic proportions."

Indeed, nowhere in the United States is the concentration of unsheltered individuals as high as on Skid Row. The numbers are shocking: On any given day in this 54-block area in downtown, there are around 4,300 homeless people on the streets. According to recent counts, the numbers have slightly decreased, but Bales and other experts doubt these statistics are accurate. From his daily experience, Bales says, "There is no evidence at all that the numbers have decreased in any way."

In any case, even if the numbers have gone down by 3 or 5 percent, Skid Row is still the epicenter of the country's homelessness crisis. Why is that? L.A. Weekly looks into the history of Skid Row to try to understand what solutions could help solve this epic crisis.

The genesis of Skid Row lies in the early 20th century, when travelers from all over the country were drawn to the downtown area. The nearby railways provided jobs for many people. Little by little the neighborhood became a center for many of the poor and marginalized people of the city, who found a home in cheap, single-room occupancy hotels. This became even more the case in the 1970s, after Ronald Reagan, then governor of California, put in new legislation that deinstitutionalized hospitals serving individuals with severe mental illnesses.

With nowhere to go, many of the people forced out of mental hospitals were drawn to Skid Row, the only place in the city that provided services and shelters. The situation worsened in 2000, after several thousand residential hotel apartments were destroyed, according to the Skid Row Housing Trust. People lost their homes and were forced onto the streets.

Andy Bales suffered a horrifying injury that shocked public officials and highlighted the consequences of allowing so many people to live in squalor. Danny Liao

Skid Row became the home of the homeless, but a home without safety. Eleven murders occurred in Skid Row last year, and a study found that 40 percent of unhoused women in the area had experienced some form of violence during the prior 12 months.

It was no accident that the situation did not get any better in recent years. Asked why Skid Row became such a center of problems, Rev. Bales says one word: "containment." It was a deliberate choice of city officials to make Skid Row the capital of homelessness. In 1976, the Los Angeles City Council adopted a redevelopment plan that included a "policy of containment" for poverty. "This policy basically said: 'Let's send everybody who's struggling in all of L.A. to Skid Row and then let's turn our back on it,'?" Bales says.

The effect, he tells me, was widespread. "Deputy sheriffs from every suburb used to drop people off on Skid Row," Bales says. "Police from all over town brought people and dumped them here. Las Vegas has sent hundreds of mentally ill people over." According to him, this continues today even though the policy was ended in 2016. "Two hospitals have been fined within the last six months for dumping patients on Skid Row," he says.

The reasons for homelessness are countless. People end up on the streets due to family breakups, domestic abuse, drug addiction, mental health issues or prolonged unemployment. But why is the situation in L.A. so much worse than elsewhere?

William Yu is an economist at UCLA and author of the study "Homelessness in the U.S., California and Los Angeles." As he speaks in his small office on the UCLA campus, I can hear the bewilderment over the homelessness issue in his voice. Yu is an immigrant from Taiwan.

"I have never seen a situation as shocking as in L.A.," he says.

He is not alone: In 2017, a United Nations special rapporteur on extreme poverty and disaster zones was struck by the magnitude of the human suffering he saw when he visited Skid Row: "I think it's on a scale I hadn't anticipated, block after block of people. When you see how concentrated it is, it's more shocking."

Even though homelessness is a huge problem all over the country, the trend in L.A. is extreme. In his study, Yu states: "While the percentages of homeless people in the country and in California remain stable, the homeless percentage has been rising rapidly in L.A. County over the past several years." From 2013 to 2017, the homeless rate in the city increased from 0.35 percent to 0.53 percent — a total of 55,000 homeless people. During the same period, the homeless rate in the United States decreased from 0.2 percent to 0.17 percent.

